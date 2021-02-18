A mass shooting that occurred near SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center has spurred renewed calls to address gun violence and for more community investment.
Eight people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Broad Street and Olney Avenue. Philadelphia police said multiple men got out of a car and began firing at a group gathered near the intersection.
During Thursday’s legislative session, City Councilmember Cherelle Parker, who represents the area where the incident occurred, said she was “very angry and frustrated” about seeing yet another mass shooting in the city.
Parker said the area around the Olney Transportation Center was suffering from several longtime issues, including a well-known open-air illegal drug market.
She said residents do not feel safe around the commercial corridor.
“While we know people need help, we do need public safety and we don’t just want to focus on criminal records,” Parker said.
“But let’s be clear, our people need the support of the police department in that area doing their job, which is to protect and serve our community.”
In a Twitter post, she said a resource hub should be established at Broad and Olney – a one-stop shop where people can get help and access to the assistance they need. She said the hub could provide wraparound mental health, substance abuse, education and workforce services.
City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson called for a fully funded gun violence prevention emergency operation center here in wake of the mass shooting.
“We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results,” she said.
Brady and Ceasefire Pa said renewed resources are needed to combat ongoing gun violence in Philadelphia.
“This year 250 people have been shot or killed in the city,” CeasefirePA Education Fund executive director Adam Garber said in a news release.
“That is an average of a mass shooting occurring across the city every single day of the year with no end in sight. Whether (eight) people are shot in one place or across Philadelphia in a day, this is the definition of a public health crisis that demands action. We must invest in communities and our state legislature must stop tying the hands of local officials who want to save the lives of their constituents.”
Brady Director of Racial Justice Kelly Sampson said this shooting continues 2020’s tragic trend of increasing gun violence, with more than 2,240 people shot that year, 40% more than any year on record.
“This entirely preventable crisis, which disproportionately affects Philadelphia’s Black residents, has not abated,” Sampson said.
“And to make matters worse, those Black Philadelphians, who have to contend with disproportionate gun violence, also have to contend with institutional racism and militarized policing, both of which only further compound gun violence. These communities need investment to not only prevent violence but to help heal the daily trauma they endure. They need action now.”
