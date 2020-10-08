The owner of the Philadelphia 76ers has teamed up with the region's African American Chamber of Commerce to support Black businesses.
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) which owns the basketball franchise, will collaborate with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware to boost the marketing capabilities of the area's Black-owned businesses.
HBSE will give Black-owned companies access to its expansive digital marketing tools and network, which includes providing them with marketing consultation and use of marketing tools used by the top companies in the U.S., and featuring the businesses throughout the 76ers channels, among other things, the 76ers said in a news release on Tuesday.
“The Chamber’s partnership will be critical in helping us reach and support Black-owned businesses, and we’re looking forward to working with the Chamber to ensure that more of these companies can compete and thrive within our region and economy," HBSE Chief Diversity Officer David Gould said in the news release.
The chamber of commerce will work with the 76ers on providing those marketing resources to Black businesses.
In addition, the chamber of commerce will help the 76ers boost the amount of business it does with Black-owned businesses and aid the team on a new digital content series highlighting African-American businesses throughout the year.
The 76ers also will be the title sponsor of the chamber of commerce's 27th annual meeting and awards ceremony on Oct. 29, which will be held virtually.
“It is time to reimagine the Greater Philadelphia region as inclusive and prosperous for Black businesses," said Steven Scott Bradley, board chairman of the Black chamber of commerce. "Our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers is the key to achieving this vision.”
