The proposed 76 Place at Market East could net Philadelphia $1 billion in tax revenue, according to plans released by the 76ers Thursday, which claim the new arena will be privately financed.
The announcement comes just after the one-year anniversary of the plans to build an arena that would primarily host the NBA franchise, and one week after the city announced winning bids for the studies to determine the effects of the arena, slated to start construction in 2028 and open in 2031.
The developers will purchase the privately held land on which the arena will be built, currently home to the Fashion District on East Market, and then convey the land to the city at no cost. In their statement, the developers proposed that the city use control of the land to set the terms for the Community Benefits Agreement, which would be the largest in city history.
Philadelphia as part of the PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) created by the new project, over the 30-year lease term. This estimate comes from “50 new events as a result of creating a second arena in Philadelphia.”
“As part of the commissioned independent economic analysis the City is conducting with PIDC’s support, the selected firm CSL will evaluate construction costs, projected revenues and expenses, tax revenues associated with construction and operations, financial feasibility, and capacity of Philadelphia to support two professional sports arenas. This will encompass evaluation of the proposals outlined in the Sixers announcement including conveying private land to the City, removing the arena site from the existing TIF and creating a new PILOT in accordance with state law.”
The announcement from 76Devcorp promised more announcements, including projected state revenue and community engagement opportunities.
