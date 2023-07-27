76ers basketball arena proposed

The 76ers basketball arena would be adjacent to Philadelphia’s Chinatown.

— WHYY PHOTO/Kimberly Paynter

The proposed 76 Place at Market East could net Philadelphia $1 billion in tax revenue, according to plans released by the 76ers Thursday, which claim the new arena will be privately financed.

The announcement comes just after the one-year anniversary of the plans to build an arena that would primarily host the NBA franchise, and one week after the city announced winning bids for the studies to determine the effects of the arena, slated to start construction in 2028 and open in 2031.

