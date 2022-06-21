Another night of gun violence in Philadelphia took the lives of two men, including a 76-year-old out for a walk, and injured three others.
The three separate shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning spread across the city – from West Philadelphia to Frankford.
At daybreak Tuesday, a 76-year-old man was gunned down as he returned home from his morning walk in Juniata Park, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
