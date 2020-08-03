A 7-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet over the weekend has died from his injuries.
Zamar Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday, according to sources with KYW News Radio.
One man has been charged in his shooting but prosecutors say they are still looking for at least two other suspects.
