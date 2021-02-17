Philadelphia police say seven people, ages 17 to 71, were shot Wednesday afternoon near the busy intersection of Broad Street and Olney Avenue, the site of SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center.
The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick said multiple men got out of a car and began firing at a group gathered near the intersection.
Police say a 71-year-old Black man was shot once in the stomach and multiple times in both of his legs, and that a 22-year-old Black man was shot in the back.
A 21-year-old Black man and a 53-year-old Black man were both shot in the right leg, according to police. The department also reports that a 36-year-old Black woman and a 70-year-old Black man were shot in the right thigh and that a 17-year-old Black woman was shot in the right arm.
Six of the seven people shot are being treated at Albert Einstein Medical Center, according to police. Officers transported the seventh victim to Temple University Hospital.
“Right now, we have one critical who sustained a gunshot wound and is in surgery,” said McCarrick. “The others range from a graze wound to actually being struck.”
Police recovered two guns from the scene. They have apprehended two suspects so far, said McCarrick.
“We’re trying to see what their connectivity would be to this,” he said.
This is the second mass shooting in Philadelphia so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The organization defines a mass shooting as any incident with at least four victims shot or shot and killed, excluding the person doing the shooting.
A spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration declined to comment on Wednesday’s shooting, instead referring a reporter to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The incident comes as gun violence continues to surge in the city, an escalating crisis researchers have linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least 71 people have been murdered in Philadelphia so far this year, a 48% increase over the same time in 2020, the deadliest year in three decades.
As of Sunday, nearly 200 people had been shot so far this year, compared to 121 in 2020.
