At least 13 people died, including seven children in a two-unit rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount section in what officials said is one of the worse fires in recent Philadelphia history. Several others were critically injured.
According to fire officials, a witness reported hearing screams and seeing the home engulfed in flames at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The home in the 800 block of North 23rd Street, near Ogden Street, is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA).
In a statement on Twitter, the Philadelphia Fire Department said: “Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m., and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story row house. It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control.”
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Philadelphia Fire Department officials told The New York Times that four smoke detectors did not go off during the fatal fire.
Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO, said in a statement that the agency last inspected the property in May 2021 and all of the smoke detectors were operating properly at that time.
“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA. It is too early for us to say more,” Jeremiah said. “The Fire Department, ATF (federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and others are handling the investigation. Any information on the cause will come through them. Our primary goal right now is to support our residents in any way we can.”
There was a virtual prayer vigil for the victims of the fire organized by some Fairmount community members via Zoom on Wednesday evening. At least 300 people logged on to the vigil to offer condolences, sing and pray.
Ironically, 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Meridian Plaza fire in February 2011, at 15th and Chestnut streets, which killed three firefighters, injured a dozen others and destroyed an office tower at the current site of the Residences at Ritz Carlton. A memorial to the firefighters' sacrifice marks the spot.
In October 2004, six members of a federal witness’ family — Eugene Coleman — including four children, died when their rowhome in North Philadelphia was firebombed at the behest of a jailed drug dealer. One man pleaded guilty to the firebombing and three co-defendants were convicted in that case.
And in 1985, Philadelphia police dropped a bomb on a West Philadelphia home of the MOVE organization, which exploded causing a fire that killed 11 people, including five children and destroyed 61 homes.
The home on North 23rd Street is within walking distance to Girard College, Fairmount Park and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials were at the scene of the fire. “This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” Kenney said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “Losing so many kids is just devastating.”
In a statement, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-188th District, said: “I’m having a hard time finding the words to express my deep sorrow for the heartbreaking loss of 13 lives, including 7 children, in this morning’s fire in Philadelphia. That this tragedy, in the Fairmount section of the city, occurred so close to home weighs heavily on my heart, as we mourn those lost and are hopeful for those being treated in the hospital.”
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, said in a statement: “I know that all Philadelphians join me in grieving the tremendous loss of life from this morning’s fire … We send our prayers to the family members, friends and neighbors of the six adults and seven children who died in this morning’s fire. We also send our thoughts to the residents currently hospitalized and pray for their full recovery. The men and women of the fire department responded quickly … and fought valiantly to reduce the loss of life in this fast-moving fire. We thank them for their bravery and recognize the pain that they are feeling today. We pledge to support our first responders and the members of the Fairmount community as they deal with the trauma from this morning's events.”
And Clarke pledged support to the Fire Marshal's office, the ATF and all agencies investigating the causes of this tragedy.
District Attorney Larry Krasner also issued a statement: "I join Philadelphians in expressing my heartbreak over the tragic loss of life in Fairmount today. The deaths of 13 people, including 7 children, in a house fire are an unfathomable occurrence. The City owes it to the victims, the survivors, and to all Philadelphians to conduct a thorough investigation into this travesty, so that we can make sure it never happens again."
Eight people fled from the building and two people, one of them a child, were taken to nearby hospitals, said Craig Murphy, first deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department.
“I’ve been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever been to,” he said. “We plan on making sure that this tremendous loss of life did not happen in vain.”
Tribune wire services contributed to this developing story.
