A $52 million shopping center that will include a bank, supermarket, restaurant, urgent care center and apartments is moving forward, in a complex public and private partnership spearheaded by the PHA in the Sharswood neighborhood.
Other partners include SHIFT Capital and Mosaic Development Partners, which will manage and run the 234,000-square foot development that will be called Sharswood Ridge and have 98 mixed-income rental units. The retail will include a Grocery Outlet, a discount supermarket chain, a Santander Bank, an Everest Urgent Care and a Wingstop restaurant.
The development at 20th and Ridge Ave., which is expected to generate 200 construction jobs and about 200 permanent jobs, is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
About half of the apartments will include below-market rate units.
Based in North Philadelphia, Mosaic is a minority-owned firm with developments at The Navy Yard, Cheyney University and other parts of North Philadelphia.
On Monday, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta announced a $2.1 million grant for the supermarket and shopping center. “The addition of a supermarket to this section of North Philadelphia is a huge benefit to constituents and other businesses and retailers in the area,” Kenyatta said.
Financing for the deal includes federal, state, local and private investment, such as PHA loans, new market tax credits, Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants and Philadelphia Industrial Corp. (PIDC) loans.
PIDC, Commonwealth Cornerstone Group, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and Capital One Bank, invested $28.5 million in new market tax credits to help make the project succeed. PHA is the development’s senior lender and partner.
Private investors include Woodforest CEI-Boulos Opportunity Fund; Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s (HBSE) real estate and community enrichment arm; HBSE Real Estate; and a group of local investors who contributed to the deal through a community crowd fund, known as Small Change. HBSE is the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.
In November 2013, PHA, working with several partners, received a Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI) Planning Grant of $500,000 to support the development of a successful transformation plan for both the Blumberg and Sharswood neighborhoods. The plan had three major goals to improve housing and the neighborhoods, and attract more people. It was developed with community engagement and complements the Lower North District plan from the City Planning Commission.
Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO, said the development will be part of the Sharswood/ Blumberg transformation plan and help the revitalization of the Ridge Avenue retail corridor.
The new development, scheduled to be completed in 2022, will be a stones through from PHA’s new headquarters at 2013 Ridge Ave. In January 2019, PHA dedicated its new $45 million headquarters with 136,000 square feet of space.
Both developments are close to the former site of the Norman Blumberg Apartments at 23rd and Jefferson St., which was demolished in March 2016. Built in 1967, the 500-plus unit Blumberg projects became infamous for crime in the 1980s. It consisted of two 18-story towers, a senior tower and 15 low-rise buildings.
But since the demolition, the Sharswood neighborhood has changed considerably for the best. A number of town-home apartments and single-family homes have replaced the projects. These new developments should only add to the neighborhood changes.
