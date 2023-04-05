A 5-year-old shot themselves in the leg late Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
The child got ahold of a gun inside a manila envelope in a bedroom that belonged to the mother. The mother had a license to carry.
