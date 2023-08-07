featured 5 teens hurt in mass shooting at playground in Philly's East Oak Lane neighborhood Hayden Mitman Aug 7, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shown is a Philadelphia police car with flashing lights. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke Matt Rourke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Law enforcement officials are investigating after five teenagers were injured in a mass shooting that happened late Sunday night at a playground in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood.According to police, officers responded to the Sturgis Playground near the intersection of W. 65th Avenue and N. 2nd Street, at about 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, after a reported shooting.Here, officials said they found four teens who had been hit by gunfire, including three boys -- two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old -- as well as a 17-year-old girl. Police said that all four of these individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.For more information, visit NBCPhiladelphia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Oak Lane Shooting Playground Shooting × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Watch: "Tennessee Three" Justin Jones and Justin Pearson win reelection TWO MEMBERS OF "TENNESSEE THREE" WIN REELECTION Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArchaeologists are digging to the bottom of Philadelphia’s Black BottomPhiladelphia prisons overcrowded with inmates staying longer than intendedLeaders speak out on Brewerytown tragedyNew York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in killing of gay dancerCrozer Health facilities suffer ransomware attackProfessional dancer stabbed in New York to have funeral at MET Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.