PHILADELPHIA — A shooting outside a Philadelphia home where a family party was being held left five people wounded, authorities said, including a toddler and a teenage girl who were critically injured.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people who had gathered at the home to mark the birthday of a relative who had recently died, authorities said.
A 2-year-old boy was shot in the back, while his 18-year-old mother was shot multiple times. They were both hospitalized in critical condition, as was a 14-year-old girl who was shot at least once.
The two other victims — a 25-year-old woman shot twice in the leg and a 42-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the arm — were both being treated at a hospital.
Authorities did not release the names of the victims or discuss a possible motive for the shooting. The shooter remained at large early Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.