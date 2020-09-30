PHILADELPHIA — A man armed with a gun walked up to a Philadelphia home and shot five men who were on the front porch, critically injuring one victim.
It wasn't clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said there were no reports of any confrontation at the home before the gunfire erupted, adding that the shooter fled the scene on foot and remained at large Wednesday.
The victims, who authorities said range in age from 28 to 56, were hanging out on the front porch when the shots rang out. All five ran into the home after they were wounded.
One man who was shot in the stomach was hospitalized in critical condition, while the other four were being treated for undisclosed wounds. Those victims were all in stable condition.
