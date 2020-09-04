PHILADELPHIA — A shootout involving two groups on a Philadelphia street has left six people wounded, including a man who was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in bed in his apartment.
Authorities say more than 30 shots were fired in the shootout, which occurred late Thursday night. An officer who happened to be nearby heard the gunfire and found four wounded men who he drove to a hospital, while another officer transported a fifth wounded man to the hospital.
The men, who range in age from 18 to 26, remained hospitalized Friday. Some were in serious condition, authorities said, and at least one was in critical condition.
Emergency responders at the scene soon learned an innocent bystander had been shot in his second-floor apartment. The man was struck in the upper thigh by a bullet that came through his window. He remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition.
It wasn't clear what sparked the shootout or how many people overall were involved.
