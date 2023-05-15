A fourth person has been charged in connection to the escape of two prisoners from a Philadelphia correctional center, a source confirmed with NBC10 on Monday.
The 21-year-old suspect is an associate of 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, according to the source. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.
Hurst and Nasir Grant, 24, both escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7, police said. Both men cut a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, according to investigators. Hurst and Grant, who were in the same unit but in different cells, were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.
Grant, incarcerated on drug and weapons counts, was captured Thursday night after a task force staked out a north Philadelphia address where they believed he was staying. Authorities said he was wearing women’s Muslim clothing including a head covering that obscured his face. He's now facing escape and conspiracy charges and is being held on $10 million bail.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.