Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was one of four people injured after an Uber driver ran a red light in Center City, investigators said.
The 42-year-old Uber driver was driving a black jeep south down 15th Street at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. At the same time, Commissioner Outlaw was in the front passenger seat of a Ford Expedition that was heading east on Race Street. She was on her way to a meeting at City Hall.
Police said the Uber driver ran the red light at 15th and Race streets and crashed into the driver's side of the Ford Expedition.
Both airbags in the Uber were deployed while no airbags in the Expedition were deployed, investigators said.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.