Philadelphia’s effort to support those without permanent places to live is getting a $36 million boost. The money comes in the form of a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Part of the money will fund renewal of more than 2,100 supportive housing units, which are designed to help people transition to permanent housing over time. The money also will support nearly 300 Rapid Re-Housing units, with 16 new rapid units to provide homes for people experiencing emergency needs.
Another 218 transitional and safe haven units will also be funded through the grant, providing support for young people ages 18 to 24 and young parents.
“This award is another example of our community coming together to improve opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Homeless services are, by definition — and deliberately — antiracist,” Liz Hersh, director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said Friday in announcing the federal grant. “People who are housed have the basic necessary foundation for health, education, wealth, employment, family, and community. They help reverse the predictive power of race in our community.”
The funding includes $578,638 to help the city launch a new rapid-rehousing program called “New Day Home.”
The program will be run by the Salvation Army to provide a safe place for survivors of human trafficking.
