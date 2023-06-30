A Philadelphia man was arrested after a search of a Hunting Park home revealed a cache of semiautomatic weapons and $350,000 in illegal drugs after a raid Friday by the state Attorney General’s office.
Justin Pearcy, 36, was charged with multiple felony counts of illegal possession of firearms and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and related charges after agents found large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Agents also seized 11 firearms, including a number of assault-style rifles, two of which were modified to be fully automatic, according to the state Attorney's General's office. Another weapon had a silencer attached, along with extended magazines and ammunition. In addition, about $33,000 in cash was also seized.
On Friday, Pearcy was arraigned and his bail was set at $2 million and is presumed innocent until proven guilty, according to the AG’s office.
The arrest came after agents of the AG’s office executed search warrants on the home and a vehicle stop, as part of an investigation that included the Gun Violence Task Force and Bureau of Narcotics Investigation.
“The evidence and facts indicate this was a stash house for drugs and weapons trafficking operations. Drug traffickers often protect their trade with guns and this case is just another example of that,” said state Attorney General Michelle A. Henry. “More concerning is the fact that a daycare was in the same building.”
The Philadelphia Police Depart and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office assisted in the vehicle stop and search on Pulaski Ave.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she was grateful to the Attorney General and other law enforcement partners for their efforts.
“In communities across Philadelphia, the scourge of guns and drugs continues to pose a grave threat,” Outlaw said. “The arrest, firearms seizure and dismantling of a drug trafficking operation serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous nexus between narcotics and firearms. We will not waver in our commitment to protect the people that live work and play in our great city.”
The Gun Violence Task Force was formed jointly by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office in 2006, in order to investigate and prosecute violent gun crimes and get illegal firearms off the streets.
By prosecuting violent crimes involving illegal firearms, the Task Force hopes to make the city safer.
Last week, Philadelphia Police and federal law enforcement agencies seized $1.4 million in illegal drugs and more than two dozen firearms, during raids in a three-day operation in Kensington. That section has been plagued by open air drug markets for years.
About 175 people were arrested on charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs, illegal firearms possession and other crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.