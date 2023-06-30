$350,000 in illegal guns

Philadelphia forensic officers pack up narcotics and firearms seized in a bust in Kensington that resulted in 175 arrests after a Monday press conference. — WHYY Photo/Kimberly Paynter

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A Philadelphia man was arrested after a search of a Hunting Park home revealed a cache of semiautomatic weapons and $350,000 in illegal drugs after a raid Friday by the state Attorney General’s office.

Justin Pearcy, 36, was charged with multiple felony counts of illegal possession of firearms and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and related charges after agents found large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

