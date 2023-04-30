Police tape

A crime scene in Philadelphia. — AP photo

A young boy is recovering after he was shot in the cheek in Philadelphia on Sunday.

A 23-year-old woman who was carrying her 3-year-old son was walking along the 1500 block of Taney Street at 5:08 p.m. when she heard at least two gunshots. The woman told police she then spotted two men dressed in dark clothing running away from the scene.

NBC10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.