A young boy is recovering after he was shot in the cheek in Philadelphia on Sunday.
A 23-year-old woman who was carrying her 3-year-old son was walking along the 1500 block of Taney Street at 5:08 p.m. when she heard at least two gunshots. The woman told police she then spotted two men dressed in dark clothing running away from the scene.
The woman then looked down and realized her son had been shot once in the cheek. The child was driven to a firehouse on Grays Ferry Avenue. Medics then took the boy to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition and being prepared for surgery.
No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
