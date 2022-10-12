Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot while serving a homicide warrant at a home early Wednesday and a 19-year-old inside that home was killed in the exchange of gunfire.
The shootout played out in a home along North 10th Street, near Brown Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just after 6 a.m., Philadelphia police said. Police officers and vehicles could be seen throughout the area.
One officer was struck in the chest, one in the leg and one in the hip, Philadelphia police said.
Each officer survived the shooting and was "doing well" while being treated at Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the Center City hospital Wednesday morning. The officer shot in the chest was wearing a vest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.