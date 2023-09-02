Steven Scott Bradley

Steven Scott Bradley is founder of Bradley & Bradley Associates. He believes in the power of mentoring and networking with organizations like the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. — Cherri Gregg/WHYY

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate Labor Day, African Americans can celebrate reaching nearly 3.5 million Black-owned businesses in the United States. Those are the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Non-Employer Business Data by Demographic Characteristics of Owners” statistics from earlier this year.

Small African-American businesses earned a combined total of $83.6 billion dollars and represented 12.7% of all businesses in the nation, according to the report.

