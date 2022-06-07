The South Street shooting on Saturday that killed three people and injured a dozen began with a fist fight between two boxers with gun permits, said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, who is chief of the DA’s homicide unit, at news conference at its offices on Monday.
According to Pescatore, Quran Garner, 18, is in custody and charged with two counts of two counts aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on police officers.
Authorities say a second person is in custody in connection with the gunfire that killed three people and wounded 11 in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend — but no charges have yet been filed in any of the shooting deaths.
City police announced Monday night that the person was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, but their name and further details were not disclosed. They said more information would be released “upon formal charging.”
“There are no murder charges at this time,” Pescatore said. “That investigation is ongoing.”
Law enforcement is combing through video and ballistic evidence and that process is not yet complete, Pescatore said.
“She is working hand in hand with the Philadelphia Police Department, the ATF and other law enforcement partners, to make sure have all the evidence and it is evaluated correctly,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
According to the DA’s office it all started when Micah Townes and Gregory Jackson had words. Garner is nearby, but it’s not clear at that point if he is with Townes.
Jackson swings and strikes Townes and another unnamed person joins the melee, slamming Towns into a storefront window. At this point, Townes is on the ground, Pescatore said, Jackson shoots at him and Townes returns fire killing Jackson.
The shooting on South Street near American caused a panic by hundreds of people enjoying the weather on the popular street with its shops, restaurants and bars that typically attracts many people on the weekends. Bullets flew everywhere, ricocheting and hitting more than a dozen people. The crime scene was two blocks long.
“People having a fist fight with guns can turn a street into mayhem,” Krasner said. “There are too many guns on the street.”
According to Pescatore, multiple guns were used, including a ghost gun with an extended clip that the DA’s office believes was left behind by Garner. A ghost is put together with separate parts, some of which might not have serial numbers.
Dozens of police were in the area and one officer saw a man with a gun and opened fire, apparently shooting the man in the hand.
According to Pescatore said the shooter was Garner, “Quran Garner is seen on video shooting back towards where the initial confrontation takes place, between Gregory Jackson and Micah Townes. He turned towards police with his gun drawn. Police shoot at him, shooting his hand.”
Garner is at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his hand on injuries sustained when police shot him.
Townes is in serious condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital and has yet to be interviewed, at press time.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Amen Brown called for Mayor Jim Kenney to announce a state of emergency.
Brown said Kenney should immediately convene the Emergency Management Council, along with City Council leaders, for an emergency session on gun violence, at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center, along with state and federal partners.
“The mass shooting of this weekend, resulting in three deaths and 12 injured, is only the most recent incident in a year of record bloodshed,” Brown said. “Philadelphians fear for their children going to school. Seniors are scared to ride SEPTA or even sit on their front porch. Violence is exploding and quality of life is quickly declining. Leaders need to lead. It’s time to take real action to protect our youth, neighbors, family members and friends.”
Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney said: “We continue to respond with urgency to the epidemic of gun violence plaguing Philadelphia and many other cities across the country. We are already doing a number of the things Rep. Brown suggests, including funding crucial services like libraries and parks and recreation, and we’re doing all we can to fill critical positions within the Police Department. And the Mayor strongly agrees with the Representatives urgent call for more accountability for individuals arrested for illegal gun possession. The Philadelphia Police Department has made gun arrests a top priority, and we agree that these cases must be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”
Brown became one of several elected officials to call on the mayor to declare a state of emergency dating back to several years ago.
Last December, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-181st District, called on Gov. Tom Wolf and Kenney to declare a state of emergency in Philadelphia to stop the out of control gun violence in the city, which that time, had seen more than 500 murders.
And in September 2020, the entire City Council voted on a resolution to call on the mayor to call for a state of emergency, but he refused, saying it would result in fear and be a distraction.
Introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, the resolution offered suggestions for the city’s response to the gun violence, which included more transparency of gun violence plans; additional coordination and planning by city agencies. The resolution said the city should seek help from the private sector, nonprofit groups, academic institutions, and health care companies.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
