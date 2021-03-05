The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and the Philadelphia Flower Show serve as signs of hope for many these days.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the event will give the city a taste of what life will be like once the pandemic is over when it returns June 5-13.
“This event is one of the first key public events taking place in 2021 and signals a safe reopening of Philadelphia,” Kenney said.
Throughout the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) provided jobs and food to many struggling Philadelphians.
“This year, more than ever, we’ve seen how critical parks, green spaces, gardens and gardening are to people’s mental and physical health. We kept cleaning and greening vacant lots. We created employment opportunities for returning citizens through our LandCare program,” said Matt Rader, PHS President. “Plus we activated community and home gardeners like never before to grow and share food — tens of thousands of pounds were donated to neighbors and food pantries. And people throughout the region told us that these programs really, really matter in their lives.”
The 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show will be a little different this year. For the first time in the show’s almost 200-year history, the event will be held outside. Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park (FDR Park) in South Philadelphia will serve as the host location this year. The new site has allowed PHS to make some changes to the flower show format, as well as try new things.
“This year’s theme, ‘Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece’, will encompass over 15 acres of FDR Park. With the new outdoor venue came the opportunity to re-imagine how we design this show and curate its content,” the society’s Chief of Shows and Events Sam Lemheney said, “This year’s flower show will feature three unique districts. Each district will have an integrated set of characteristics that include floral and plant displays, you know, that wow factor that we’re all known for at the flower show, as well as shopping, education, engaging experiences and themed food and beverage options. No matter what your gardening expertise or skill level, there will be something for you to enjoy, learn, and bring home from this year’s flower show.”
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said even though FDR Park has never put on an event of this magnitude, she’s confident that PHS has made the right decision.
“It’s a brave and bold move to move this show outdoors, in a pandemic, in a park where we’ve never had an event of this scale. It’s ambitious. It’s exactly what should be happening in Philadelphia and exactly what we want happening in FDR Park,” Ott Lovell said.
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson echoed the commissioner’s enthusiasm. He said this year’s flower show will bring some much-needed funds and attention to FDR Park and his South Philadelphia district.
“Acts like this will allow our young people to have safe green spaces to enjoy themselves and most importantly, as we beat back this pandemic and life gets back to normal, they’ll have an opportunity to get back and enjoy things,” he said. “This flower show is going to be fantastic and most importantly, it’s going to continue taking FDR Park to the next level. This is going to have a great impact on the surrounding community and that’s what it’s all about, bringing something great to this part of South Philadelphia.”
