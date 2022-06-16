Philadelphia police said two men in their late teens are dead after a shooting in the Kingsessing section of the city early Thursday morning.
Officers found a 19-year-old man shot inside of a home on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street, and an 18-year-old man shot in an alley nearby. Police said it happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Police said witnesses told investigators the 19-year-old victim was shot while on the porch, then ran inside.
Officers found the 18-year-old about 200 feet away in an alley on the opposite side of Ridgewood Street. Police said he was shot multiple times in his torso.
