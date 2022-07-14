A 2-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding in the car with his family late Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said.
The toddler was one of four people shot along Wyalusing Street in West Philadelphia around 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting scene extended from North 51st Street to Creighton Street on Wyalusing Street.
Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
