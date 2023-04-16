Police in Chester County are investigating a shooting that injured two women on Lincoln University's campus on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. during a "Yardfest" event at the Chester County school, when officials said, two people -- who were reportedly not students at the university -- were injured when "a gun was discharged."
Both women suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds while on the second floor of the LLC Building of Lincoln University in Lower Oxford Township. One victim was shot in her left thigh and the other victim suffered a gunshot wound to her left ankle, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
One of the victims was sitting on a bench, while the other victim was standing nearby. Neither of the victims knew each other, according to officials.
The victims told police they recall hearing a single gunshot before people started running. Detectives believe there was only a single gunshot fired from an unknown source in the hallway and that single round passed through the first victim's thigh and then struck the second victim in the ankle.
"During Lincoln University’s annual Yardfest celebration, tonight, a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries. The injured have been transported to the hospital. Campus Police with the assistance of state and local agencies are securing the campus and further investigating the incident," said Lincoln University president, Brenda Allen, in a statement.
The woman who was shot in the thigh has been released from the hospital. The woman who was hit in the ankle has not been released at this time.
The school was put on lockdown after the shooting. That lockdown had ended by 3 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.
Police have not yet announced any arrests in this incident, nor have there been any details released on what may have led to this shooting.
However, the Associated Press has reported that the head of campus security, Marc R. Partee, has said “two individuals with white T-shirts” were being sought.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
