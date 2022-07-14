Two teens were visiting two friends at a North Philadelphia apartment complex when they were all shot early Thursday.
Philadelphia police responded to the Philadelphia Housing Authority's Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace streets just before 2 a.m. to find a 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Two of the teens had run into a nearby home, while officers found the other two in the courtyard, police said.
Both girls were shot in the face -- one with a serious wound, the other with a graze wound -- while the boys were shot in their legs, police said. All the teens were transported to the hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition.
