PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say two people were struck by gunfire after a man fired into a crowd gathered to watch a street race in southwest Philadelphia, one of several large gatherings in the city overnight despite COVID-19 restrictions.
WPVI-TV reports that hundreds of people were gathered outside a gas station at a popular spot for street racing when investigators said an argument broke out between two groups of people at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a man driving a three-wheeled vehicle pulled out a gun and fired at least 16 shots into the crowd.
Police said a 31-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were struck. The man was taken to Delaware County Memorial Hospital in critical condition while the woman was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Detectives were seeking surveillance video from the gas station and a nearby car dealership.
WPVI-TV also reported police earlier breaking up two other large gatherings, one in the Lawncrest neighborhood of north Philadelphia after people started gathering at 10 p.m. Saturday.
After units dispersed that crowd, 300 to 400 people were reported in a northwest Philadelphia neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police shut down a large avenue as they worked to disperse that crowd. No arrests were reported in either case.
