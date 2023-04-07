A Philadelphia elementary school will close for the rest of the school year while a Philadelphia high school will close for at least three days after asbestos was found in both buildings.
Asbestos was discovered at Mitchell Elementary School on 5500 Kingsessing Avenue as well as Frankford High School on 5000 Oxford Avenue, the Philadelphia School District announced on Friday.
Both Mitchell Elementary, which was built in 1916, and Frankford High, which was founded in 1910, are among the oldest buildings in the school district. For decades, the plaster inside their buildings were labeled "no asbestos detected" based on tests in the 1990s, a District spokesperson wrote.
A more recent round of sampling revealed there was asbestos in the plaster used in the walls and ceilings of both buildings however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.