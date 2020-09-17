PHILADELPHIA — Two people were killed and one is in critical condition after a shooting that injured four people Wednesday night at a Philadelphia basketball court, police said.
Officers went to a park in the Spring Garden neighborhood at about 8:10 p.m. and found four victims. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man who was shot in the lower back was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
A 19-year-old man shot in the torso is in critical condition at a hospital. Another 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at a hospital.
A public information officer didn't immediately know the age or gender of the person who died at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday night whether police had made any arrests.
Police said they are still investigating.
