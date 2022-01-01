Two people were killed and a dozen wounded in shootings reported in Philadelphia on the first day of the new year, authorities said.
Police said five people were shot in one part of north Philadelphia shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, including a 16-year-old youth shot in the back of the head who was pronounced dead minutes later. A man about 20 years old was in critical condition while another man and two women were listed as stable.
Authorities reported one man killed in another triple shooting and others wounded in a double shooting in north Philadelphia; a second triple shooting was reported in northeast Philadelphia but police said they weren't immediately sure when it occurred.
