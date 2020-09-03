PHILADELPHIA — Police on Thursday were seeking suspects after two teenagers were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that left the city's police commissioner "at a loss for words."
Three gunman approached the victims and opened fire on Moore Street on Wednesday night, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Jaheim Lamarre and Zahquesz McFadden, both 17-year-old city residents, were struck multiple times and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm and an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle. They were hospitalized in stable condition, and their names have not been released..
Police were reviewing surveillance video for clues
"We have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this," Outlaw said.
No arrests have been made and police have not recovered any weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.