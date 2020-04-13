PHILADELPHIA — A fast-moving fire roared through a rowhouse in Philadelphia early Monday, killing two children and leaving three adults hospitalized.
The blaze in the two-story home started shortly before 5 a.m. and was brought under control within 30 minutes, according to city fire officials. The bodies were found a short time later.
The names of the two children and details about the injuries suffered by the adults were not immediately available. No other homes were damaged in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
