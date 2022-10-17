A 15-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting outside Roxborough High School last month turned himself in to authorities on Monday.
Philadelphia police confirmed that Troy Fletcher, one of the four suspects in the fatal shooting, was in custody.
He is the third person arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, which killed one teenager and wounded four others.
The other two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones, were detained by law enforcement earlier this month.
Police said they identified Bivins through an ammunitions receipt found inside the SUV connected to the shooting. According to authorities, Bivins is a felon who shouldn’t have been able to purchase the ammunition.
However, state law does not require background checks for people attempting to purchase ammunition, so Bivins was able to do so without a problem.
A fourth suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne, was also identified and charged in connection to the shooting but remains at large, with police asking for the public’s help in finding and arresting the suspect.
The shooting incident occurred Sept. 27 after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School, Boys Latin and Northeast High School.
According to authorities, five gunmen and a getaway driver waited in an SUV outside the school for six minutes before opening fire on a group of teenagers walking past.
Of the five teenagers who were shot, 14-year-old Nicolas Elizade, died as a result of his injuries.
Police have said they believe Elizade was an innocent bystander who happened to get caught in the crossfire. However, authorities have not yet reported the motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact 215-686-TIPS to help authorities with the investigation.
