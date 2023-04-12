A massive fire at a North Philadelphia junkyard is now under control after 120 firefighters fought the flames Wednesday afternoon.
The three-alarm fire started shortly before 1 p.m. at a junkyard on the 500 block of West Annsbury Street. Around 120 firefighters responded to the scene.
After cars at the junkyard caught fire, a large billow of black smoke could be seen by residents across the city, including students at Cayuga Elementary School.
"I was outside at recess just playing," Manny Hopkins, a Cayuga student, told NBC10. "Then everybody started looking up at the sky. I'm like, 'what's happening?'"
Parents of the students arrived at the school to pick up their children as smoke filled the air.
