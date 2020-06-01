Mayor Jim Kenney has imposed a city-wide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Monday and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
This is the third night in a row that the mayor has imposed a curfew.
Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses, or to seek medical attention or police assistance.
City offices and services
All city offices, except the Philadelphia Police Department, are closed Monday.
A City Council budget hearing, in which the police department budget was to be discussed, has been postponed. A new date has not been set.
311 is open and accepting calls.
Coronavirus testing sites
All city-run coronavirus testing sites are closed on Monday.
Meal distribution
All meal-distribution sites are closed Monday. Any meal distributions that were set for Monday will be rescheduled to Tuesday.
Public transit
SEPTA will suspend subway, bus and trolley service in Center City starting at noon on Monday due to expected demonstrations. Service will be suspended until further notice.
Bus routes will be detoured or suspended south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and east-west river-to-river. In addition, trolley routes will be limited to service to-and-from 30th Street and out into neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.
In order to give riders time to complete planned trips, Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line trains will make all scheduled stops until 1 p.m.
After 1 p.m., the Market-Frankford Line will operate only between 30th and 69th streets on the west end of the line, and Girard Station and Frankford Transportation Center on the east end.
After 1 p.m., the Broad Street Line will operate only between Girard Station and Fern Rock Transportation Center on the north end of the line, and between Ellsworth/Federal and NRG stations on the south end.
Stations on the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line that were closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will remain closed.
Trash collection
Trash will be collected; expect delays.
This is a developing list. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.