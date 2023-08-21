Philadelphia made national news this weekend when a mass shooting in West Philadelphia claimed the life of a 19-year-old who was shot in the face and body, and eight more people were injured by gunfire at an outdoor party.
The first weekend shooting happened at Wyalusing Avenue and N. Creighton Street on Saturday and was followed by a triple-shooting around 1 a.m. Monday at 10th and Thompson Street in North Philadelphia.
In addition to the fatal shooting of Kevin July, 19, of the 3300 block of E Street, one victim was shot in the legs and two 17-year-olds were shot, one in the lower leg and the other in the inner thigh during the N. Creighton Street incident. Five women and one man were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with gun-related injuries. The victims ranged in age from 17-51.
Police found 40 shell casings, indicating 40 shots were fired, and the bullets were from different types of guns.
In the triple-shooting in the 1300 block of N. 10th Street, a 17-year-old female was shot once in the chest, a 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right leg, and a 31-year-old man was shot three times in the buttocks. All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.
In all, police found 11 spent-shell casings on two properties after a shooter opened fire at a party. A vehicle parked nearby was also shot three times. Police responded when they heard gunshots and noticed 30 to 40 young people running from gunfire around 1 a.m.
Also, a 20-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue at 11:36 p.m., Saturday. He was also transported to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation. And, while there were no victims in a shooting in the 6200 block of Mershon Street on Sunday, police found multiple casings and are investigating reports of gunshots at 2:05 a.m.
Police are still seeking the identity of a body found in the Delaware River on Sunday near the 4500 block of S. Broad Street. The man was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation.
Adding to the death toll, a Black male between the age of 30-40, was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Roselyn Street, according to Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres. The incident occurred at 1:48 p.m., yesterday. The victim died at 2 p.m. at Albert Einstein Medical Center. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
Philadelphia police also discovered the decomposing bodies of an unidentified mother and son inside a home in the 200 block of Hickory Hill Road last week. Police said they believe that the 66-year-old woman, who had been seriously ill, had been shot by her 49-year-old son in a murder/suicide.
