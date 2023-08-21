Philadelphia made national news this weekend when a mass shooting in West Philadelphia claimed the life of a 19-year-old who was shot in the face and body and eight more people were injured by gunfire at an outdoor party. The first weekend shooting happened at Wyalusing Avenue and North Creighton Street, Saturday and was followed by a triple shooting in the first hour of Monday morning at 10th and Thompson Street in North Philadelphia.

In addition to the fatal shooting of Kevin July, 19, of the 3300 block of E Street, one victim was shot in the legs and two 17-year-olds were shot – one in the lower leg and other in the inner thigh during the North Creighton Street incident. Five women and one man were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with gun-related injuries. The victims ranged in age from 17-51. 

