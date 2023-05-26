featured 1 injured in stabbing outside high school in West Philly Kaleah Mcilwain May 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A police car in Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A boy was injured in a stabbing outside a West Philadelphia high school Friday afternoon.At 2:35 p.m. outside Parkway West High School on the 4700 block of Fairmount Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed, police said.The victim was transported to the hospital by police where he was placed in stable condition, according to the police. There is no further information from police at this time on the incident.For more information, visit NBCPhiladelphia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags West Philadelphia High School Stabbing Philly × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReport: Philadelphia's juvenile justice system has many repeat offendersCivil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' lawsPhiladelphia superintendent unveils 5-year strategic planCity officials gather at groundbreaking for 73 new affordable homes in SharswoodPhiladelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Parker lays out visionFormer mayoral hopeful Derek Green joins Black-owned, lobbying firmPhilly developer wants to forge a legacy that transcends his pastCity announces road closures for 2023 Roots Picnic Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
