Administrators at local colleges and universities are considering what to do when classes resume for the 2021 spring semester.
Here’s a look at what college administrators have decided so far:
Cheyney UniversityStudents will return to campus on Jan. 30-31. Classes will officially start on Feb. 1. Courses will be delivered in a variety of formats including in person, online, and a hybrid model.
School administrators have implemented various safety protocols on campus such as screening, distribution of required personal protective equipment, social distancing restrictions, modified campus services and additional sanitization of high touch areas.
Administrators will continue to monitor safety standards established by federal and state agencies and comply with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and health guidelines.
Community College of PhiladelphiaCoursework for the spring semester will remain primarily online starting Jan. 19.
Credit courses and noncredit workforce development programs that can be offered in face-to-face settings will be provided on campus on a case-by-case basis.
Students will be able to access advisors, counselors, financial aid and the school’s admission office from home via phone, email, and Zoom appointments.
“While we hope the situation significantly improves by spring, we want to be on the side of caution to keep our students and the rest of our city safe, much as we did for the fall semester,” CCP president Donald Guy Generals said.
Delaware State UniversityStudents will return to campus on Jan. 19 and are required to take a COVID-19 test prior to returning. Upon arrival on campus, students will be tested again.
“With the uptick of COVID-19 across the country, we’re still monitoring the situation when it comes to in-person classes,” said spokesman Carlos Holmes. “We have a desire to add more in-person classes, but that decision hasn’t been made yet.”
Drexel UniversityAdministrators at Drexel have not yet decided what the plans are for their spring term. The winter term will begin on January 11 and will end March 19. Students can move onto campus the week of Jan. 4.
The first week of learning will take place remotely to allow on-campus students to complete a two-week “quiet period.” Some classes will begin offering face-to face or hybrid sessions, while many classes will still remain remote.
Weekly COVID-19 testing is required for students in on-campus research, face-to-face or hybrid learning as well as those living in Drexel housing or buildings connected to campus properties.
LaSalle UniversityStudents will start their first day of classes on Jan. 19. Courses will include a mix of in-person and online learning.
Administrators have implemented health guidelines including a robust testing strategy and an expansion of the campus contact-tracing program as important measures to protect and preserve the health of our community.
The university will also administer surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals throughout the semester. Students who experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case will be tested on campus.
Lincoln UniversityStudents will start their spring semester remotely starting Jan. 25 and can officially return to campus on March 1.
For students who will want to complete their spring semester remotely, forms to request the remote study option for the entire spring semester will be published in early January.
“We will continue to reassess when we have more data and a clearer picture of the projections of COVID-19,” university president Brenda A. Allen said in a written statement on Lincoln’s website.
Saint Joseph’s UniversitySaint Joseph’s University administrators will welcome students back to campus on Jan. 25.
Courses will be delivered in a variety of formats including in person, online, a hybrid model, and a hyflex model, which will require students to learn online and in person, but at rotating instructional locations.
Courses offered with an in-person component will be taught in a de-densified classroom, lab, and studio setting that are safe.
Temple UniversityTemple University administrators plan to have a blended class structure for the spring semester, which will start on Jan. 19.
Majority of the classes will remain online, but courses that have an in-person component will be taught in a de-densified classroom, lab and studio settings.
Students living in a residence hall, enrolled in an in-person course or assigned to clinical rotations will be tested twice a week for the entire semester.
Students residing off campus in the neighborhoods surrounding Temple and enrolled in a fully remote course will be eligible to be tested once a week.
University of PennsylvaniaAdministrators at the University of Pennsylvania are planning for a hybrid model when classes return on Jan. 20.
Students returning to campus will be expected to participate in a quiet period for two weeks, which includes limiting their contact with others and leaving their residence only for essential reasons.
Students will be required to receive a flu shot before their return and proof of immunization will be a condition of attendance.
Undergraduates will be required to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week upon their return to campus, and all graduate and professional students engaged in research activities on campus or living in the area once per week.
