Delaware State University and Lincoln University both announced on Tuesday that each has received a $20 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the most significant benefactors for racial equity causes.
The gift marks the largest single gift ever received by Delaware State University and in Lincoln's 167-year history.
With her second cycle of charitable donations completed, Scott’s 2020 total of giving is an unprecedented $4.158 billion to 384 nonprofit and charitable organizations.
Recipients, culled from an initial list of 6,490 organizations, included 15 other Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Scott, recently listed by Forbes as one of the world’s “most powerful women,” noted that in selecting the recipient organizations, she and her advisors “took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”
“This is the second round of her gift giving this year and we are pleased to be among that number,” Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a virtual press conference. “Just in reading about Scott and her good work, she is not only committed to donating to worthy causes, but also to building capacity for those causes which are focused on racial equity. We couldn't be more pleased with her gift.”
Allen indicated that the $20 million is an unrestricted gift, which will be used for strategic investments to grow the University, extend its intellectual capital to help solve some of the global community’s most pressing problems, and enhance sustainability for generations to come.
Most notably he highlighted:
▪ The recently developed Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights, an institute designed to build the capacity toward an inclusive economy.
▪ The ongoing acquisition of Wesley College and the creation of an integrated College of Health and Behavioral Sciences focused on preparing the next generation of health care professionals and practitioners.
▪ A healthy investment into the University’s endowment which will open additional scholarship opportunities for students while simultaneously increasing the institution’s financial resiliency in the face of future challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln University’s President Brenda A. Allen first learned about this gift possibility about a month ago.
President Allen's first reaction was "Wow!" and "Thank you, thank you, thank you." She has not spoken with Scott personally.
“The gift provides more than precious resources for our amazing institution. More than the money, to be selected affirms the importance of the Lincoln legacy and signals confidence in its leadership's ability to steward the funds toward greater success,” said Allen.
Lincoln will use the gift to support its comprehensive strategic plan centered around student success. Scott's gift will support new investments in teaching, research, and faculty development that will ensure Lincoln University can continue providing a liberal arts education to current and prospective students.
It will also strengthen the University's commitment to experiential learning by giving every student the opportunity to participate in at least one high-impact co-curricular activity, such as an internship, study abroad program, or undergraduate research. These opportunities enhance the depth of learning students experience in the classroom by allowing them to apply that knowledge in real-world, practical settings, and often lead to post-graduate success.
Scott's generosity will also strengthen Lincoln University's ability to educate and empower students from vulnerable populations. The gift will bolster the Brenda A. Allen Need-Based Scholarship Fund, which exists to close the financial gap that more than 65% of Lincoln University students face in covering their annual tuition. With Scott's significant contribution, the Fund will help more students matriculate uninterrupted despite financial hardships.
