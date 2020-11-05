Despite a rise in local COVID-19 cases, the School District of Philadelphia and the public health departmentsaid they are confident in moving forward with schools reopening Nov. 30 in a hybrid model for PreK-2 students, on a Zoom conference call Thursday morning.
School Superintendent William R Hite, Jr., Ed.D and Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said students should to return to school, especially considering their low risk of transmission.
“The risk is not zero but we do think the risk can be minimized with our safety procedures and we think in person education is important,” said Farley. “We’ve been in this epidemic now about eight months and during that time we have not had a single death from COVID in a child. During that same time, we’ve had a least 7 children who’ve died from gun violence in Philadelphia.”
Farley added that out of the 95 schools that are open, “there have been three schools where it appears that the spread was likely to have occurred within the school,” but that the department has not pinpointed how it was spread. He said through handwashing and wearing masks, schools would lower the risk.
“We believe that risk can be minimized by practicing precautions and we think the value of in person education, especially for young children is so important, it justifies doing that.” He said.
“That’s our position today. If our case rates rise, we may change that recommendation. Right now, we want to see if we can educate our children in the classroom.”
Superintendent Hite agreed.
“It’s really important to get our children back to school. Particularly, our youngest children are being disproportionately impacted more significantly through having a virtual experience but we’ve also heard from the health community including Dr. Farley… that there are ways to mitigate risks and that mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing - those things are critically important to mitigate risks. We have also seen that - not just with the other 95 schools that are open here in the city – but there are hundreds of other school districts open in the Commonwealth and across the country in large urban centers like ours, in many cases, experiencing the uptick as well but not seeing that transmission from schools. We think it’s extremely important to get young people back into schools and we think that it can be done safely. ”
Hite added that out of the 32,000 students in the cohort that could have enrolled in the Nov. 30 hybrid model, which includes on line and in person learning, 10,000 plan to return.
Dr. Farley said although the PA. Dept. of Education has issued a recommendation for only online learning in Philadelphia because of the case increases, the low risk factors for COVID-19 in children don’t measure up to them staying out of school.
“It’s definitely clear that our rates of infection in Philadelphia are rising. [As] a response, we are considering additional restrictions on high risk activities in Philadelphia. This past week, the Pennsylvania Department of Education issued a recommendation that at the level of community spread in Philadelphia right now, that schools go to online only learning…this recommendation was based on criteria the Department of Education sent out back in the summer,” said Farley. “When the Department of Education made that recommendation, they clarified it was a recommendation not a mandate.”
According to the state education department, schools should not reopen if the community rate is higher than 100 cases per 100,000 population over a 7-day period or if more than 10 percent of the people tested are positive. Dr. Farley noted that “Philadelphia meets the first criteria but we’re not meeting the second criteria. We’re not above 10 percent of the people tested were positive.”
Hite added that in addition to the gun violence some of the district’s students have been exposed to, there are several other factors to consider in determining if they are better off in the building.
“Naturally, people think of schools that teach children to read and they learn math. However, there’s a whole other social aspect that children also learn at schools. They have a sense of belonging to a community. They learn to socialize with others, they learn manners and how to communicate – all of these things are being missed when our young people are not being educated,” he stated. “In addition to that, we also think that in some cases, the conditions for learning where some of these young people are - they may not be the most appropriate conditions for children to actually be learning. So, we want to ensure that schools be the place that provide those conditions - those conditions might be places where you can read or you can hear a question or that there’s not activity going on in the background or that there are places for a desk or a place to study. All of those things become important factors in ensuring that, particularly our youngest learners, have an opportunity to return to school.”
