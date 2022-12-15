Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, show, from left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. The three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor will return to court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him in the months before the FBI broke up the cabal in 2020. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

 HOGP

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.