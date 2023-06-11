Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. arrives at the Statue Of Liberty Museum Opening Celebration at Battery Park on May 15, 2019 in New York City. — Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Statue Of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation

Oxford University Press has announced a large-scale study that will culminate in the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, the brainchild of historian Henry Louis Gates that will focus on the contributions that African Americans have made to the English language.

The dictionary will be released in 2025 and is expected to include about 1,000 words.

