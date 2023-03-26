Syndication: The Oklahoman

Statue of John Mercer Langston, the Black statesman for whom the town and university are named, on the campus of Langston University. — Photo/David McDaniel

Langston University announced this week it will clear student balances for a second time in recent years to "lessen the burden" of those enrolled in the school.

More than $4.5 million in student debt is being canceled at the historically Black university in Oklahoma, Langston President Kent J. Smith Jr. said Wednesday in a letter to the university community.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.