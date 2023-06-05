NEW YORK — Chuck Todd said on Sunday that he'll be leaving "Meet the Press" after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show, to be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker.

Todd, 51, told viewers that "I've watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late" and that he'd promised his family he wouldn't do that.

The Associated Press 

