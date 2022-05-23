Jessi West, executive director of Neighborhood Bike Works, stood in front of the news media Monday at Philly Pumptrack after receiving a grant worth $20,000 from District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Since May 2021, the District Attorney's Office has awarded over $700,000 in violence prevention funding to local nonprofit organizations.
West's nonprofit works with Philadelphia youth ages 8-18 to teach them values beyond riding a bike, such as maintaining and fixing bikes.
The program has several ongoing programs, including, Earn-A-Bike, where participants learn the basics of bike repair and maintenance, and once they graduate, they get to keep the bike they have fixed.
"We use some guiding principles in all of our programmings," West said. "And I think it applies to all of the initiatives that we will talk about today. First, we provide a safe and supportive space. That's a space where our youth feel like they belong. We provide access to engineering strategies. So that's hands-on mechanics and problem-solving. We provide social and emotional development opportunities, and that's all about giving and getting respect. We explore new places with our youth so that they know where they can go on their bikes. We promote physical fitness and health and make healthy choices. And we also encourage readiness, career-building, and confidence and potential."
Krasner also gave $30,000 to Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philadelphia and $10,000 to Philly Pumptrack in West Philadelphia.
"Simply put, programs like these are part of the solution to saving the lives of our city's youth and improving public safety in the long term," Krasner said. "Quite often, when you give young people options, such as learning how to ride a bike, access to skill-building, and mentors, they choose the right path. I applaud the work that these organizations are doing, and I implore deep-pocketed city stakeholders to invest in these programs because they work heavily."
Bartram's Garden provides free youth programs, including bicycle repair workshops, rentals and group rides.
"Bartram's Garden provides a beacon of hope, light, and endless possibility for our youth in Southwest Philly," said state Rep. Joanna McClinton. "Countless children benefit from the summer programming, and many become employees at the Sankofa Community Farm. I am proud to be an advocate in Harrisburg for this city gem and am appreciative to District Attorney Krasner for wisely reinvesting into this entity."
Caroline Winschel, director of development and communications at Bartram's Garden, said that she wants more people to be able to experience the 50 acres of land at Bartram's Garden.
"And we really want to be sure that all of our neighbors, children, families, everybody knows that it's a space to come," Winschel said. "Building a relationship in nature, building a relationship that feels safe, supportive and welcoming."
Derrick Howie, a board member of Philly Pumptrack said that the bike track opened in 2014 as a safe place for community members.
"It's a lot of fun. It teaches responsibility, commitment, and happiness with our youth," Howie said.
Nineteen-year-old Christopher Leggett said the track has helped keep him off the streets.
"You get to go home at the end of the day," Leggett said. "You don't have to step out into the street and wonder if I will see my mom again. Am I going to make it back for dinner that day? That's terrible for your mother to think about."
