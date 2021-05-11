The Rev. Calvin Skinner has given hundreds of sermons, but he says this past Sunday’s felt more urgent than ever.
“The city of Knoxville has hit its boiling point,” he told CNN. “The case of Anthony Thompson Jr. really solidifies this feeling that enough is enough.”
Thompson, 17, was fatally shot by police when officers said they tried to disarm him inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School on April 12. He was the fifth Black student from that school to die due to gun violence this year.
Four other students were victims of separate shooting incidents.
“To know that in what should be one of the safest places that a kid should be, that their life can be taken at the hands of law enforcement. That’s traumatizing,” Skinner said of Thompson’s death.
“God wants to use us so we don’t have to see another Anthony Thompson Jr.,” he cried out.
District attorney announces no charges against officers
In a news conference on April 21, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen released police body camera and surveillance footage of the incident and laid out the details of her office’s investigation into Thompson’s death.
Police say Thompson fired his gun first — hitting a trash can in the bathroom. A responding officer returned fire, fatally wounding Thompson, officials said. But some people in the community said they don’t believe that account.
Allen said after reviewing the evidence that no charges would be brought against the responding officers because it was reasonable for the officer who shot Thompson to feel that his and the other officers’ lives were in danger.
Allen said police were initially called to the school after Thompson allegedly had a physical fight with his former girlfriend, who left school early to tell her mom about what she said had occurred.
The former girlfriend’s mother told the Knoxville News Sentinel she now regrets making the police report.
One school, five violent deaths
Austin-East Magnet High School is a Title 1 school, meaning it receives federal financial assistance because its student population has high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families, according to the Department of Education. The school’s website says it has “a performing arts focus that offers resources including visual arts, CTE and rigorous academic courses.”
On the afternoon of April 25, residents organized a youth rally to commemorate the five recent deaths of Austin-East High School students.
Jacqueline Muhammad wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the faces of all five students — the phrase “Fallen Angels” in bold letters across the top. She points lovingly to her daughter’s image, in the middle.
Janaria Muhammad, 15, was the co-captain of the Austin East dance team. Her mother said she was a caring child who loved her friends.
“My daughter was targeted at our home. She died right there on our sidewalk in her daddy’s arms,” she said.
Police do not currently have any suspects in the killing of Janaria Muhammad.
The rally also honored the lives of the other students who died after gun violence incidents this year — Stanley Freeman Jr., Justin Taylor, and Jamarion Gillette.
Authorities have made arrests in the cases of Freeman Jr. and Taylor, according to local media.
