The quarantine will eventually end and kids will be getting back to sports. Parents and coaches should keep in mind that kids have been inactive for months and should not just jump back into the game at full force. To avoid injuries kids should start back slowly even though the season may be short. Coaches and parents should still complete the first key element, get a check up before they start their sport. This should be a full exam both physically and mentally. To get a young athlete conditioned fully they need to do both aerobic exercises, as will as toning and strengthening exercises, get enough sleep along with meeting all their nutritional needs.
Sleep
You should help your child get enough sleep. If your child gets the right amount of sleep they will get the most out of their athletic program and life. If they don’t get enough sleep their muscles will work less efficiently and they’ll stop making progress in their sports program. Get less sleep than what they need and you’ll find them stressed more often and they’ll get sick and injured more often. With a sport’s program your child may need more than 8 hours. To find out what they need keep a diary of their sleeping habits. Record the time they go to bed, the time they wake-up, the total hours they sleep, their mental and physical state during the day; any naps and what they ate or drank before bed. After a few weeks review their diary. You should be able to get a good idea of what helps or hinders them from getting the sleep they need. Teenagers usually need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night. School-age children 6 to 12 years old need 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night.
Coditioning
Aerobic training works the heart, lungs, circulatory system and helps burn bodyfat. Resistance training strengthens muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone tissue. Both forms of exercise are important if you want to have a totally fit healthy body.
Young athletes should do some type of aerobic training 3-5 times a week for 30 minutes. Their effort level should be moderate to a moderate/high level intensity. They should exert themselves enough so that their workout is brisk rather than leisurely and relaxed in order to produce a training effect. They should be able to talk while working out without panting. Many people use heart rate monitors to calculate how intense a workout is but researchers are finding that a persons perceived rate of activity is just as if not more important than heart rate calculations. This means that they should read their own body and try not to work above a rate that makes them feel exhausted, lightheaded or too stressed during the activity. Riding your bike is a great form of aerobic exercise. But, you should follow some safety tips. More than 2 million people under the age of 18 receive bicycles for gifts each year. And each day one child dies from a bicycle injury. Most of these injuries can be avoided.
Your young athletes also need to do some toning and strength building exercises for a totally fit body. Calisthenics, resistance training with weights or machines will strengthen and tone your body. Weight training for teens is a good way to help strengthen and shape the body, but there are some exercises you should avoid. If you’re under 18 you should never do heavy weight bearing exercises such as deadlifts, behind the neck presses, bent lateral raises, deadlifts, clean and jerk, standing toe raises and squats with weights on the back. These exercises place too much stress on the spine and joint areas because your bones are still growing and not completely fused. Your bones are not completely fused until about age 18. If they don’t have access to traditional weight training equipment they can improvise with sandbags, plastic bottles filled with water or canned goods. I like the idea of using weights because as they get stronger they will need to increase the amount of weight they use. You can also buy a set of adjustable dumbbells, which will allow you to add weight, as you get stronger. Also, a set of dumbbells will allow them to effectively work each body part.
Ideally, they should work each body part 2 times a week and never work the same body part without skipping at least 1 day before working that body part again. If they can do more than 12 repetitions with a given weight they need to increase the amount of weight to effectively work that muscle group. If they can’t do at least 8 repetitions with a given weight then they need to reduce the amount of weight they’re using.
They should exercise each muscle group of the body rather than just concentrate on one area to add balance in strength and muscle growth. Over development of strength and muscle tone in one body part will have an adverse effect on another body part. Make sure they work the chest, shoulders, triceps, upper and lower back, biceps, abdominal muscles (stomach area) thighs (which will effect the buttocks) and calf muscles of the lower leg. Refer to an expert to get them started such as a qualified personal trainer or exercise physiologist.
Nutrition
A good diet will get you off to a great start in your quest for a fit body. Just after waking, have a glass of 100% fruit juice. After a shower have a whole grain cereal such as oatmeal or corn grits with whole grain toast. For lunch pack a protein like tuna, chicken or turkey with a salad. These three meals will go a long way in fueling your body with an abundance of vitamins, minerals and energy to keep you going. You should avoid sugary, high sodium and high fat foods.
You should consume between 12 to 15 calories per pound of body weight daily. Eating 4 to 6 small meals a day stimulates your metabolism to burn calories instead of shutting down to store fat. You should have 2 servings of protein, 3 servings of fruit, 4 servings of grains, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables and 4 servings of a dairy product.
Guidelines for the Parents:
• Parents should keep track of the time that their child spends with the sport. Balance should be the gold. Life does not revolve around sports.
• Parents should avoid letting their child participate on multiple teams of the same sports.
• Parents should teach their child to respect their coaches. The best model for that is for the parents to also respect the coach.
• Parents should be willing to let their child stop sports.
• Parents should not relive their youth through their children.
• Parents should not expect perfection from their young athletes.
• Parents should never have young athletes push through pain.
• Know the rules of the sport.
Guidelines for the Coaches:• Athletes should take breaks. Taking breaks from a sport with ensure that your young athlete will completely recover from any over use injuries.
• Coaches should know their athlete’s limits. All young athletes develop at different speeds.
• Every sport has injuries that come with that sport. Coaches should be prepared for those signs of injures.
• Coaches should not expect perfection from their young athletes.
• Coaches should never have young athletes push through pain.
• Know the rules of the sport.
• Coaches and all their staff should learn CPR and First Aid.
Guidelines for the Athlete:• Young athletes should stop when tired. Athletes that end up needing medical help were the ones that kept going after they felt fatigued.
• Young athletes should learn good technique for their sport
• Young athletes should never push through pain.
• Know the rules of the sport.
The young athlete, their coaches and their parents should realize the sport should be fun.
