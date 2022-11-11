KFC Kristallnacht

FILE - The KFC logo is seen outside a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif., April 18, 2011. KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food from the fast food restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.” (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

 Paul Sakuma

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.