Kamala

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, on June 23. — AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President Kamala Harris was fed up.

At a March event in Des Moines, Iowa, Harris listened to a shy nursing student recount the harrowing story of a pregnant patient seeking an abortion. The patient’s sudden health complications required the early end of their pregnancy in a state where Republican legislators once tried to prevent doctors from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.